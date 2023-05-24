Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $32.00 at Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $22.24 on Monday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

