Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Declares Dividend of $0.26

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.
Imperial Brands Stock Performance
IMBBY stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $26.05.
About Imperial Brands
