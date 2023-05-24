Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Declares Dividend of $0.26

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

IMBBY stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

