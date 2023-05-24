Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,430 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,430 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $79,875.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,678,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,796,619. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $536,200.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 60,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $487.87 million and a PE ratio of -46.31. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

