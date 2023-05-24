Insider Buying: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) CEO Acquires 650 Shares of Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) CEO Michael C. Crapps bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
First Community Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $129.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.52.
First Community Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCCO shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
