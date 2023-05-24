Insider Buying: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) CEO Acquires 650 Shares of Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) CEO Michael C. Crapps bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $129.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCCO shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

