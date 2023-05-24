Insider Buying: Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) CFO Buys 43,492 Shares of Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 43,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,552.24. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $96,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAB opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 536,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.