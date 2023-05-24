Insider Selling: Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Equifax Stock Down 2.4 %

EFX opened at $210.06 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.99 and its 200-day moving average is $202.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Equifax by 7.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in Equifax by 15.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equifax by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 569,794 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Equifax by 19.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 71,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

