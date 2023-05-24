Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,771.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Federated Hermes Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after buying an additional 1,269,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after buying an additional 166,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
Recommended Stories
