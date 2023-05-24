Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,771.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after buying an additional 1,269,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after buying an additional 166,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

