Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) President Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Blanchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Paul Blanchfield sold 5,250 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $380,940.00.

LNTH opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.48 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 456.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

