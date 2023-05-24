Insider Selling: State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Sells 1,814 Shares of Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

