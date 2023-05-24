Insider Selling: Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Director Sells 1,155 Shares of Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vital Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Vital Energy stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 3.35.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vital Energy

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTLE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.