Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.
Insmed Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional Trading of Insmed
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 645.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insmed (INSM)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.