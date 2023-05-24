Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICPT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $392.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.