International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,915,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,985 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $204,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

