Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $449.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.06. Intuit has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $490.85.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,358,000 after buying an additional 319,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.