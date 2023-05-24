Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.28 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

