Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Walter C. Rakowich Sells 1,219 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $67,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,304.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

