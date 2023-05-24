Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.6 %

IRM stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $220,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

