iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 115,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 42,410 shares.The stock last traded at $102.19 and had previously closed at $101.92.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.