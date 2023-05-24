iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 199.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.