Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5835 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ISDAY opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. Israel Discount Bank has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Israel Discount Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Israel Discount Bank

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. engages in providing comprehensive banking services through a network of branches in Israel, direct banking services, and digital banking. It operates through the following segments: Household, Private Banking, Small and Minute Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses, Institutional Bodies, Financial Management, and Other.

