JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) PT Raised to GBX 220 at Credit Suisse Group

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.74) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.61) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JD Sports Fashion from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.67) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.30) to GBX 215 ($2.67) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 210 ($2.61) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

