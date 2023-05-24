Jeffery Neil Stillwell Buys 3,000 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) insider Jeffery Neil Stillwell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on DLA. StockNews.com lowered Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Delta Apparel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

