Jeffrey B. Lamkin Sells 1,400 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $39,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

Shares of ONEW opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $43.96.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 411,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 521,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 152,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.