John C. Bumgarner, Jr. Buys 20,000 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,305.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enviva stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a market cap of $640.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Enviva by 6.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

