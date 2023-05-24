Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,527 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,260,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,084,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 996,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 153,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $407.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

