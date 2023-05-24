Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Reduced by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

