Jonathan W. Ayers Sells 10,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 5.2 %

IDXX stock opened at $461.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

