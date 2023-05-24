Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 4,873 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $245,550.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,139.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CBIZ Stock Performance
Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.76.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CBIZ
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.