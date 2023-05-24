Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 4,873 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $245,550.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,139.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,585 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CBIZ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,807,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.