JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $38.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 767,319 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 308,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Foot Locker by 16.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,704 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 49.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547,753 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 181,978 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,998,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $119,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

