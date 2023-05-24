JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to “Neutral”

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

ANAB opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.