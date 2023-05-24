Keith M. Rosenbloom Buys 56,751 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) Director Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 56,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,008,465.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,094,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,197.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Vanguard Trading Up 1.5 %

AVD stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $513.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 26.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

See Also

