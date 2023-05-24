Kendall Larsen Acquires 104,166 Shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC) Stock

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) CEO Kendall Larsen bought 104,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $46,874.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,471.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VHC opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. VirnetX Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 70.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VirnetX in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VirnetX by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in VirnetX by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.

