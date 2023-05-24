Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 1,443,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,219,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Kenvue

(Get Rating)

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

