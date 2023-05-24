Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Argus from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

