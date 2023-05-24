Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of KEP opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

About Korea Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

