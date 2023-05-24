Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of KEP opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%.
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
