Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

KRYS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.83.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $119.13 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,965,513 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $28,365,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,010.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 276,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.