Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LBAI opened at $13.57 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 95,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading

