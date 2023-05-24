Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 700

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 713 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.58) to GBX 780 ($9.70) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 750 ($9.33) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 589 ($7.33) to GBX 590 ($7.34) in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $7.79 on Monday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

