Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Coverage Initiated at Westpark Capital

Equities research analysts at Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Leafly Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LFLY opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Leafly has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.
Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Leafly will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Leafly
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
