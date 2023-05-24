Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Sells $277,469.53 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lear Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LEA opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

