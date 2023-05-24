Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 194,354 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80.

On Friday, April 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11.

On Monday, April 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $423.21 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $401.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.