Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.
Linamar Trading Down 0.4 %
Linamar stock opened at C$64.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.63. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$50.81 and a 52-week high of C$77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.19. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.
Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion. Analysts predict that Linamar will post 8.5590851 EPS for the current year.
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
