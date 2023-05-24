Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 32.3 %

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $27.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,823 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $47,997.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,987.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $65,854. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

