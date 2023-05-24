Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) versus Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Financial Comparison

Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) and Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lithium & Boron Technology alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 19.53, suggesting that its stock price is 1,853% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Products and Chemicals has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A Air Products and Chemicals 16.58% 16.96% 8.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Air Products and Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Air Products and Chemicals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A Air Products and Chemicals $12.70 billion 4.75 $2.26 billion $9.78 27.76

Air Products and Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithium & Boron Technology and Air Products and Chemicals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Products and Chemicals 0 8 9 0 2.53

Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus target price of $311.63, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Given Air Products and Chemicals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Air Products and Chemicals is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

(Get Rating)

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators. The Industrial Gases-Global segment comprises cryogenic and gas processing equipment for air separation. The Corporate & Other segment includes LNG equipment and helium storage and distribution sale of equipment businesses and corporate support functions. The company was founded by Leonard Parker Pool on September 30, 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.