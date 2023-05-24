LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.63 Per Share

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LMS Capital Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of LON LMS opened at GBX 24.30 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LMS Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 21.52 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 36.40 ($0.45). The company has a market cap of £19.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1,215.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

