LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.63 Per Share

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LMS Capital Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of LON LMS opened at GBX 24.30 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LMS Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 21.52 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 36.40 ($0.45). The company has a market cap of £19.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1,215.00 and a beta of 0.47.
About LMS Capital
