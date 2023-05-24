loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Up 8.5%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 207,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 438,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $638.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $115,681.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,050 shares in the company, valued at $647,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $115,681.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 954,264 shares of company stock worth $1,670,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 281.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,887,391 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $39,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,790 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.