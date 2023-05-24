LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $197,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 851,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,699,000 after purchasing an additional 764,671 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after purchasing an additional 762,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 730,986 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

