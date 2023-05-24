Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,345,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 492,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

