Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.88.

MGY opened at $20.55 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

