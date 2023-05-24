Marco F. Gatti Sells 154,471 Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.53. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. State Street Corp acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

OPAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

